New sports website launched for southern Oregon athletes

Posted by Anthony Carter January 23, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore — A new sports website is live for local athletes, amid the closure of the Mail Tribune.

The site is titled, Southern Oregon Grapevine. Jackson county Commissioner Rick Dyer helped build the platform with other community members.

Dyer said the site features all local sports and athletes throughout southern Oregon. Many of the coaches submit reports from the games, but community members are also invited to contribute.

“This is a culmination of a lot of years of effort for a lot of these kids, and they deserve to get that recognition and those accolades,” Commission Rick Dyer said. “Any school, program, boys, girls – whatever the sport is we’ll get it up. We’ll give them that recognition.”

The site is actively searching for volunteer sports reporters. Dyer said it is great opportunity for students interested in journalism.

Aspiring journalists will be able to learn the tools of publishing, and even get a letter of recommendation for college.

For more information about the site, visit: Southern Oregon Grapevine

Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
