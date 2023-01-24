New sports website launched for southern Oregon athletes

MEDFORD, Ore — A new sports website is live for local athletes, amid the closure of the Mail Tribune.

The site is titled, Southern Oregon Grapevine. Jackson county Commissioner Rick Dyer helped build the platform with other community members.

Dyer said the site features all local sports and athletes throughout southern Oregon. Many of the coaches submit reports from the games, but community members are also invited to contribute.

“This is a culmination of a lot of years of effort for a lot of these kids, and they deserve to get that recognition and those accolades,” Commission Rick Dyer said. “Any school, program, boys, girls – whatever the sport is we’ll get it up. We’ll give them that recognition.”

The site is actively searching for volunteer sports reporters. Dyer said it is great opportunity for students interested in journalism.

Aspiring journalists will be able to learn the tools of publishing, and even get a letter of recommendation for college.

For more information about the site, visit: Southern Oregon Grapevine