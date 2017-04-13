Spring brings morel mushroom season

MEDFORD, Ore. – Now that it’s spring, a particular species of edible mushroom is beginning to appear across the country, including southern Oregon.
Soil conditions and rainfall amounts have may mushroom hunters excited for what this year can bring, especially for morel mushrooms.
In Oregon, there are five or six periods throughout the year where you can productively pick mushrooms, but spring is the best time for morels.
Experts across the country are offering workshops for those new to picking morels, including right in our backyard.
In Klamath Falls, you can sign up for a guided morel and porcini “foray”, but you better hurry, the event is filling up fast.
The guided foray will give participants hands-on instruction to new hunters, young and old.
Mushroom hunting is a popular pastime here in Oregon, and if you’re going out mushroom hunting, we want to hear from you.
Head to our Facebook page and send us your mushroom hunting tips and photos, and you might see them on the air on Your Place at 7.