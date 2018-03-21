Spring has begun; but winter-like weather to continue

Medford, Ore. — While it may already be spring, meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Medford said to take note, because what differentiates fall from spring, is its manner.
Fall tends to stay more constant in its conditions heading towards winter, while spring varies back and forth as it heads into summer. Take Thursday for example, sunny and warm throughout the day. But Friday, could take a 180 into colder and wetter conditions.
“The short-term trend has been, warmer and drier springs – and that is the official forecast for the spring,” said meteorologist Ryan Sandler, NWS Medford.
That’s for the seasonal forecast. But before we get there, we’ll see some changes.
“In the near-term, we have to deal with some colder than normal temperatures and we could even see some valley snow. We’re going to get the northern edge of it,” Sandler said.
A weather system pulling in Thursday could bring snow to the valley floor.
“Could wake up to see snow falling on the valley floor Friday morning, maybe Saturday morning, and possibly Sunday in the valley,” Sandler said.
That forecast contrasts heavily from Wednesday’s sun-filled day. A trend NWS Medford said is common for spring. Changes are more abrupt than what comes during fall, especially heading into summer.
“A switch just goes off and we go right into really warm temperatures maybe close tot even 100 degrees sometimes and then we’re done with storms we might start maybe 100 days of no rain in a row,” Sandler said.
The new weather system is set to pass through our region Thursday and potentially into Friday.
