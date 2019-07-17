St. Helens shooting suspect caught in California

The shooting took place on July 2. It’s been two weeks, but Renee Laurin still has evidence markers on her porch along with fresh memories. “My 14-year-old, he had came in, and he was like, ‘Mom, you need to come outside. A guy’s been shot and he said to call 911.’”
She called police and listened to the man tell officers about Adam Fleming, who was staying with the man in an apartment up the hill.
She says Fleming got into an argument with his friend over a suspected assault and pulled out a gun.
St. Helens’ police say Fleming shot his friend and another roommate, then took off before officers arrived.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.
A young girl also at that apartment was not hurt in the shooting.
This week, Fleming was discovered in Sacramento, California and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.
Laurin said, “I’m getting posts everywhere saying they caught him! They caught him! It actually made sleep a lot better last night.”
Officials say he faces multiple charges in the incident including attempted murder, assault, and sex abuse. And it’s not the first time he’s faced charges along that line. Investigators say back in 2017 and 2018, Fleming downloaded child pornography on multiple occasions.
He was arrested in Clackamas County on more than a dozen counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.
Laurin said, “Events get brought to certain people because I have a belief that the higher power knows that where. We can put an end to this and not let this go any further. And I feel that that’s exactly how this whole scenario planned out to actually take this man off the streets and not ever have an opportunity again.”
Fleming is expected to appear in court in California Wednesday.
Authorities say they plan to extradite him to Oregon.