Sunrise Exclusive: Heritage Travel

MEDFORD, ORE. — Heritage Travel is the new trend in the world of travel. NBC5’s Kyle Aevermann recently spoke with Ali Killam from Airbnb and Jhulianna Cintron from 23andme about what this means.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.