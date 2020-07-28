Home
St. Vincent de Paul to reopens services this week

News
St. Vincent de Paul in Medford is beginning a phased reopening this week.
It announced earlier this month it was closing it’s doors after a volunteer tested positive for coronavirus.
The non-profit says it will reopen the thrift store Thursday.
Sack lunches will resume on August 3rd.
The Medford Gospel Mission has been stepping up services to make sure no one goes hungry.
St. Vincent de Paul says its excited for the reopening.
“Its been difficult but we’re coming back and were going to start doing what we always do, and that’s help the poor. God bless everybody that’s helped us and all the donations we’ve gotten. Its been a blessing”, says John Vinatieri, President of the non profit.

The urban rest stop and laundry facility will reopen August 4th.

