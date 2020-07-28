St. Vincent de Paul to reopens services this week

It announced earlier this month it was closing it’s doors after a volunteer tested positive for coronavirus.
The non-profit says it will reopen the thrift store Thursday.
Sack lunches will resume on August 3rd.
The Medford Gospel Mission has been stepping up services to make sure no one goes hungry.
St. Vincent de Paul says its excited for the reopening.
“Its been difficult but we’re coming back and were going to start doing what we always do, and that’s help the poor. God bless everybody that’s helped us and all the donations we’ve gotten. Its been a blessing”, says John Vinatieri, President of the non profit.
The urban rest stop and laundry facility will reopen August 4th.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.