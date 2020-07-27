Local theatre company to hold virtual auditions

A local theatre company announced via Facebook plans for what it calls “The ultimate ode to social distancing”.
The Randall Theatre Company in Medford is looking for 4 to 6 actors and singers for its next production, “Breaking up Broadway style”.
This is the first production the company will put on since the initial coronavirus outbreak in March.
Auditions will be done over zoom August 2nd and 3rd.
The musical is tentatively planned for late September.
“This is nothing like I’ve ever done before… we really are basically rebuilding the Randall Theatre Company from the ground up,” says artistic director Kathy Wing.
Randall is currently between locations, one of the many struggles it has taken on during Covid-19.
It plans to announce its new location within the next two weeks.
