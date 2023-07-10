Standoff involving a minor ends in an arrest

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police were involved in a standoff involving a minor on Sunday in Northeast Medford.

Medford Police responded to the 2600 block of Hawaiian Avenue at around 3 p.m. after a disturbance at a home.

MPD said there were four people inside the house, and the situation developed into a standoff with police.

According to police, a minor was involved in the standoff that lasted about two hours.

MPD said the minor eventually came out from the home and was arrested without incident.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.