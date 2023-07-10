Standoff involving a minor ends in an arrest

Posted by Ethan McReynolds July 9, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police were involved in a standoff involving a minor on Sunday in Northeast Medford.

Medford Police responded to the 2600 block of Hawaiian Avenue at around 3 p.m. after a disturbance at a home.

MPD said there were four people inside the house, and the situation developed into a standoff with police.

According to police, a minor was involved in the standoff that lasted about two hours.

MPD said the minor eventually came out from the home and was arrested without incident.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan McReynolds
View More Posts
Ethan McReynolds is a reporter and weekend anchor for NBC5 News. He grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Broadcasting and minors in Journalism and Sport Management. At Gonzaga, he started his own sports podcast. Ethan loves rooting for his hometown Seattle sports teams, especially the Mariners. He loves playing baseball, basketball, and soccer. He is also an avid Taylor Swift fan.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content