Starting a grass fire could cost you

Jackson County, Ore. – Anyone who starts a grass fire or is caught using illegal fireworks could face a large fine.

Those fines run as much as $500 per violation.

People can also be charged for firefighting efforts.

“Cost can be upwards of $100,000 to half-a-million dollars depending on what the house looks like, what the land looks like,” Ashley Blakely with Jackson County Fire District 3 said. “It can be very costly and something that you don’t want to take a chance with.”

Fire District 3 says fines from its agency are rare.

The agency prefers to educate the community about proper fire prevention regulations and techniques.

