State of emergency declared in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A state of emergency was declared by Douglas County commissioners due to extreme weather.
The order was made Wednesday at the local level. This is often the first step in requesting state resources from the governor, which commissioners have reportedly done.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the order cited heavy snowfall, widespread power outages and road closures from downed trees.
“The Governor’s emergency declaration will allow increased flexibility in how services are managed to ensure that resources reach our citizens and to continue to make the safety of our citizens our top priority,” DCSO stated. “The Governor’s emergency declaration will also authorize state agencies to expedite additional resources services management tools to users who would not otherwise have access.”
The following locations have shelters and warming centers available:
- American Red Cross Shelter at Winston Foursquare Church, 540 SE Main St., Winston
- Dream Center at 813 SE Lane Street, Roseburg, OR (Open 7 p – 7 a) – (541) 673-5918
- Yoncalla Elementary Gym at 400 First Street, Yoncalla, OR
- Sutherlin Community Center at 150 Willamette Street, Sutherlin, OR