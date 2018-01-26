Home
Steve Wynn accused of sexual misconduct

(CNN) – Businessman and real estate mogul Steve Wynn has been accused of sexual misconduct in a new article from the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, of which Wynn is the founder and CEO, plunged more than 10% Friday after the story broke.

The Journal said it had spoken to more than 150 current and former employees as part of its reporting.

Wynn called the allegations preposterous in a statement sent to CNN.

Wynn is also a well-known Republican donor and the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee.

