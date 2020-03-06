Stock market continues decline amid coronavirus outbreak

(NBC) – Wall Street appears to be set to continue a wild week, as futures Friday morning are pointing to further declines. Stocks plunged Thursday, erasing most of the previous session’s steep gains.
This comes as the 10-year Treasury yield hit an all-time low, and continued lower Friday morning.
Costco is reporting stronger than expected sales, due in part to consumers stocking up at its stores to prepare for a more widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. Costco said the impact from the coronavirus boosted its monthly same-store sales for February by 3%. The company told analysts that it’s been receiving deliveries daily, and in some cases, is placing limits on how much customers can purchase.
Meanwhile, Facebook is telling its employees in the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook also recommending employees cancel business travel in and out of the region. Still, it will ask some of its security teams to continue working on-site. The company has several offices and thousands of employees across the region.