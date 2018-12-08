Stock market drops

NEW YORK CITY – For a second day this week, stocks on Wall Street dropped substantially.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 550 points as investors worried about weak jobs numbers and trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
Experts say there are fears of an economic slowdown.
Today’s drop wiped out its gains for the year.
The Nasdaq dropped more than 3-percent and the S&P 500 also dropped and turned negative for the year.
The week on Wall Street is being described as wild by many.
The Dow dropped nearly 800 points on Tuesday and another 558 points today.