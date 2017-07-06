Structure fire spreads to field in Josephine County

Merlin, Ore. – Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire to a field in rural Josephine County.
Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry units along with a dozer are at the scene in the 2700 block of Jumpoff Joe Creek Road.
Firefighters are hopeful they can get a handle on the fire as long as there isn’t a weather change or shift in winds.
ODF said the fire is lined and they don’t expect it to spread any more than it already has.
A helicopter is being deployed to detect any possible spot fires.