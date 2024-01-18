Yreka Walker Road washed out

YREKA, Cal. – Repairs are underway on a washed-out road near Yreka.

According to the Siskiyou County Emergency Services, Yreka Walker Road was left damaged after being washed out by severe weather.

The road is between mileposts 2 and 10 in Siskiyou County just above OHV Park, and doesn’t see much traffic but Siskiyou County officials are still warning people to stay safe. The road is currently closed for repairs.

Bryan Schenone, Director at the Office of Emergency Services said, “We have our Public Works teams out there today. We’re working on getting that filled up with riprap – boulders, rocks, gravel to help mitigate that.”

Schenone says Siskiyou County Public Works began installing an overflow culvert today to help mitigate future washouts.

