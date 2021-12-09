Study indicates vaccine lotteries generally seemed to work

(CNN) A new study found conducting a lottery to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations generally work.

Researchers looked at data from March to July in 11 states that were offering prizes of at least $1 million.

The average daily rate for all the states combined increased 23% after these programs were implemented. But the gain wasn’t consistent across all the states.

Arkansas, Kentucky, and West Virginia didn’t see an increase in vaccinations. But New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, and Washington did.

The study’s authors said several factors could have contributed to the discrepancies including politics, culture, socio-economic differences and geography.

The study was published in the journal “JAMA Network Open.”