OSF Associate Director of Education on School Outreach Program

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival recently relaunched its school visit program.

Associate Director of Education at OSF, Kirsten Giroux, joined Sunrise anchor Natalie Sirna to talk about the program and how it is growing again after the pandemic.

The OSF school outreach program takes a group of actors and teaching artists to schools across the west coast to perform and teach young people about theatre and Shakespeare.

For more information, watch the full interview above.

