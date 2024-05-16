SOU Professor Dan DeNeui on Creativity Conference This Weekend

Posted by Ben Blake May 16, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. — The 6th Annual Creativity Conference at Southern Oregon University is taking place this weekend.

SOU Professor and Co-Executive Director of the conference, Dan Deneui joined Sunrise anchor Natalie Sirna this morning to talk about the conference and its significance.

The Creativity Conference will take place at the SOU Campus in Ashland from today through Sunday, May 16-19. The conference will feature keynote speakers, a variety of presentations, and social events.

Watch the interview above, or visit soucreativityconference.com for more.

