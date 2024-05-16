Jackson County voters starting to turn in ballots ahead of May Primary

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon’s Primary Election is less than a week away.

Though early results aren’t released until after 8 p.m. on Election Day, the counting has already begun at elections offices statewide.

According to Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker, so far 9% of registered voters in the county have turned in their ballot.

Residents can mail in their ballots, however they must be postmarked by May 21 to count.

Ballots can also be dropped off in person prior to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drop box locations are listed on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.