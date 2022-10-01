Superhero Parade raising awareness for childhood cancer

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Families gathered at Twin Creeks Park in Central Point for the Walk ‘N Roll Parade on October 1st.

Parents and kids alike were invited to dress up as their favorite superheroes and participate in costume contests, face painting, and other kids’ activities.

They then decorated their bikes and scooters for the parade around the park. Organizers say the money raised from this event is going to Asante’s Pediatric Infusion Services.

Organizers say the parade is in memory of their five-year-old son Clint Later who passed after a battle with childhood cancer.

“It feels amazing to have the community come together, we have had so much support over the last five years. And it just means so much that we might be able to help a family like us. It’s incredible to pay it forward, however, we can help our community the way they helped us,” said Clint’s mom, Mariah Later.

Later says her family had to travel to Seattle and Portland for Clint’s Treatments. She says she wants the money raised at this event to make treatments more accessible for families in Medford.