The Harvest Festival makes its grand return

TALENT, Ore. – After two long years, the Harvest Festival made its grand return to Talent on October 1st.

The Harvest Festival took over downtown Talent with a large display of local vendors, activities, and live performances.

The festival also had a variety of connected community events like a 5k run and a local goods pop-up market.

“Spirits are high all around everybody is having a great time. I very much appreciate the art culture of Southern Oregon there are a lot of people that want to keep business local and support local artisans, of which there are many,” said Carel Shonerd, Owner of Glass By Carel.

Shonerd makes handmade glasswork like wine glasses and pendants. He says he has been blowing glass for about 20 years and loves coming to local events like the harvest festival.