Supporters rally as Oregon Senate GOP walkout continues

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Supporters of the climate change bill in Oregon rallied in front of the state capitol Tuesday. But, word inside the building was there were not enough votes to get House Bill 2020 passed.
Last week, the eleven Senate Republicans walked out over the controversial bill.
State police were ordered to bring them back, but that hasn’t happened.
In the meantime, without enough members on the floor, dozens of bills have been stuck and the legislature adjourned until June 30th.
Tuesday, in a surprise announcement, the Senate president said the cap-and-trade bill does not have enough Democratic support to pass.
The Senate president said he hopes Republicans will now return to the floor soon so they can get on with voting on other bills
The Senate Republicans sent word that before they return, there needs to be a vote to send the bill back to a committee or to postpone the bill indefinitely.