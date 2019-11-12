Supreme Court hears DACA arguments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Supreme Court is reviewing the Trump administration’s push to end protections for so-called “Dreamers.”
Lawyers for both sides made their arguments in front of justices Tuesday.
At the same time, demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court building in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.
DACA protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.
President Obama put it in place with an executive order. The Trump administration is now fighting to undo it.
The Supreme Court justices are looking at whether the government has a proper rationale for terminating DACA.
They could announce a ruling in June.
The decision will affect around 700,000 undocumented immigrants currently in the U.S.