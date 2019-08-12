Suspect accused of shooting Washington County deputies named

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators have identified the man who allegedly shot two Washington County deputies. Now, they’re asking for tips about the case from the public.
On the afternoon of August 8, deputies responded to a theft in the community of Gaston. The suspect was last seen running into a nearby wooded area.
Since the suspect was believed to be armed, a tactical negotiation team was brought to the scene to help with the search.
While looking for the suspect near Hagg Lake, shots rang out. Two deputies were reportedly shot by the suspect as multiple others returned fire, injuring the suspect.
One of the deputies sustained serious injuries, the second received non-life threatening injuries.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect surrendered after sustaining gunshot wounds.
On August 12, deputies publicly identified the suspect as 56-year-old Dante James Hailing.
The deputy who was seriously injured remains hospitalized while the other has since returned home.
As the investigation continues, detectives are trying to learn more about Hailing’s activities leading up to the incident. He was photographed on the day of the shooting wearing boots, high white socks, dark shorts, and a dark top. He appeared to be wearing a bag or backpack.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call WCSO at 503-846-2500.