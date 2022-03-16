Suspect arrested after Grants Pass bank robbery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested shortly after robbing a Grants Pass bank, police said.

At about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, there was a reported robbery at Key Bank on Williams Highway near the south Grants Pass Safeway.

The robber, who was reportedly armed and wearing a mask, left on foot near Walgreens.

Police officers responded to the area, set up a perimeter, and gathered information about a vehicle that could be related to the robbery.

Within 10 minutes, officers found the vehicle on Allen Creek Road. It continued onto a dead-end road where police were able to take the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, into custody. He was identified as 46-year-old Bradley Erichsen.

The Grants Pass Police Department said Erichsen was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery and theft.

No further information was provided by investigators.