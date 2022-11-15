Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing the ‘Sound Lounge’ in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect accused of robbing a Grants Pass business is now behind bars.

Police said on November 8, a man walked into the Sound Lounge restaurant and bar in Grants Pass and held the bartender at knifepoint. The suspect reportedly stole about $4,000 in cash from the business before fleeing.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the robbery happened after the man had a losing Oregon Lottery gambling streak at the Sound Lounge.

With the help of surveillance footage, police were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Gregory Scott Jetmore.

On Monday, November 14, Jetmore was arrested and taken to the Josephine County Jail for first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and theft in the first degree.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPPD.