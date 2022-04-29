Suspect arrested in Josephine County marijuana bust

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team along with other law enforcement partners uncovered another illegal marijuana growing operation.

Police said on Thursday, April 28, they served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow site in the 2200 block of Azalea Drive between Merlin and Grants Pass.

While there, investigators said they found about 7,600 marijuana plants inside several greenhouses.

Additionally, the team said it found multiple firearms and equipment for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana.

Police arrested 64-year-old Paula Powell for unlawfully manufacturing marijuana.