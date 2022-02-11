Suspect charged in death of SOU student

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man is being charged in connection with the death of a Southern Oregon University student.

The Ashland Police Department said at about 1:00 a.m. on August 15, 2021, 22-year-old Elijah Benbow was driving a vehicle on Tolman Creek Road when he hit SOU student Hunter Roberson.

Prosecutors allege that Benbow knew he hit Roberson, but he chose to leave the scene.

Roberson did not survive.

Since that day, the investigation into the case has been ongoing.

Late last month, a grand jury indicted Benbow for a felony charge of failing to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.

Benbow is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, 2022.