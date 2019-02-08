Suspect for arrested for attempted murder near Yreka

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a suspect for an attempted murder south of Yreka.
On Thursday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault in the 400 block of Walters Lane.
Deputies said they determined Andrew Lee Mason hit the victim in the head with a “deadly weapon” and drove away from the scene.
Mason was arrested a short time later and lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail for attempted murder and making criminal threats.
The victim was taken to a Shasta County hospital with unspecified injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mason has “residential ties” to Yreka area and Talent, Oregon.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “Our deputies and investigators from our Major Crimes Unit have made significant progress on this case but the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”