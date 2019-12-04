Suspect indicted in Central Point murder case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A grand jury concluded there’s enough evidence to charge a local man with murder.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of November 21st, deputies investigated a report of a gunshot on the 6600 block of Ponderosa Street in Central Point.
When they arrived at the home, they found Nicholas Kubasiak dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
On November 27, David Vaughn Bullard was arrested and charged with murdering Kubasiak.
Police said Bullard was living at the home where Kubasiak was shot.
In a court appearance, Bullard asked that all charges be dismissed saying it was self-defense.
In early December, a grand jury heard testimony from four law enforcement officers and two witnesses.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on December 3, the grand jury formally indicted Bullard for one count of murder in the second degree.