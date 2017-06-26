Suspect steals over $10,000 worth of golf clubs

Eagle Point, Ore. – Police are working to identify a suspect who broke into an Eagle Point golf shop and stole golf clubs valued at over $10,000.
Eagle Point Police said on June 25 at around 11:25 p.m., a male suspect broke into the Eagle Point Golf Course Pro Shop and left with 15 to 20 new golf clubs.
He left the area in a small light or grey colored vehicle.
The suspect’s face was covered, but surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing what police believe is a North Face or Columbia brand sweatshirt and sweat pants with vertical reflective stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cardenas or Eagle Point Police at 541-826-9171 and reference Case #17-4397.