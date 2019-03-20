Suspects arrested for robbing Williams General Store

WILLIAMS, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing a Josephine County store.
Wednesday morning, 31-year-old Frankie Donallan Bradley and 31-year-old Heather Renee Larsen walked into the Williams General Store with cloth concealing their faces, police said.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Larsen pointed a stun gun at a cashier as Bradley accessed a safe. He took an undisclosed amount of money. The pair then fled the scene in a white car.
The cashier was not injured and no verbal threats were made.
After identifying the suspects using surveillance footage, deputies said they found the car about an hour after the robbery. Bradley and Larsen were both inside, with Larsen trying to dye her hair a different color. Both of them were taken into custody without incident.
While the stun gun was found, no money was recovered.
Bradley and Larsen were lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of robbery, theft, and the unlawful use of a stun gun.