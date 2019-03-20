AMBER Alert after possible sighting of abducted girl in Oregon

HERMISTON, Ore. – An AMBER Alert was issued for a kidnapped Idaho girl who may have been spotted in Hermiston, Oregon.
According to Oregon State Police, 10-year-old Alissa Helmandollar was taken from Nampa, Idaho. She may have been spotted at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in Hermiston.
The person who allegedly took Alissa, identified as 41-year-old Brooke A. Helmandollar, was reportedly driving a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho plate 1A909DF.
Police aren’t sure where the suspect is headed. She’s described as 5’4” tall, 118 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Oregon AMBER Alert tip line at 1-866- 526-2375 or call 911.