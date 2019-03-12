SWAT team arrests domestic violence suspect in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls police called out SWAT team late Monday night to arrest a domestic violence suspect.
Michael Donnell Wilson is charged with strangulation and second-degree assault.
Police say the female victim’s face was swollen to the point where she was unable to open her right eye.
According to police reports, the SWAT officers were called in after Wilson barricaded himself inside the home.
“The Klamath Falls Police department extends our gratitude to the neighboring residents for their cooperation and assistance,” officers stated. “More importantly, we urge anyone who is a victim, or knows a victim of domestic violence, to please report the matter to local law enforcement. Please seek assistance to get away from the situation and eliminate future abuse.”