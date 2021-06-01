Sycan Fire in Klamath County 10% contained

BLY, Ore. – A fire that started in rural Klamath County this past weekend continues to burn. The U.S. Forest Service said the Sycan River Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon around 2:30 about 20 miles north of Beatty. Since then, it’s grown to 679 acres.
By Tuesday morning, crews had built a line around 85% of the fire, which was 10% contained. Firefighters are focusing on the south side of the forest to strengthen protection for nearby private lands.
225 fire personnel are at the scene managed by a South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership Type 3 Team.
“We have a wide range of resources on it ranging from engines to fire crews, to dozers water tenders, we also have aerial resources that were really helpful yesterday in working on the fire,” said Tamara Schmidt, with the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov.
The cause of the Sycan River Fire remains under investigation.