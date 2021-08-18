T-Mobile data breach impacts of 40 million people

(NBC) – A T-Mobile data breach exposes the personal information of nearly 50 million people.
Most of them, just over 40 million, are former and prospective customers who applied for T-Mobile credit.
The company says their names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other forms of ID are now compromised. But not their phone numbers, account numbers, pins, passwords, or financial information.
The same goes for nearly eight million postpaid customers. Those are the folks who get a monthly bill.
For others though, the news is worse.
Names, phone numbers and account pins were exposed for about 850,000 prepaid customers.
T-Mobile proactively reset all of the pins on those accounts.
Word of the scope of the breach comes two days after T-Mobile said it was investigating a data leak after someone offered to sell personal information in an online forum.