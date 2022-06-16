Talent Irrigation District postpones beginning of irrigation season

TALENT, Ore.– The Talent Irrigation District postponed the start of its’ irrigation season.

The T.I.D. board met Monday and decided to delay a decision because of rain over the weekend.

The board is planning to meet next Monday to re-evaluate the situation.

We told you last month that the T.I.D. was having trouble picking a start date because of the variety of crops the water is used for.

The T.I.D. said when the water is made available to farmers it will run continuously until it’s gone, unlike last year.