Talent police still seek missing woman

TALENT, Ore. – Monday marks five days since a local woman was reported missing.
Police say 68-year-old Esperanza Reyes-Garcia walked out of her home at Shady Brooks Mobile Home Park in Talent on the night of November 11 and hasn’t been seen since.
According to the Talent Police Department, Reyes-Garcia is diabetic and needs medication.
She’s described as a white/Hispanic woman weighing 140 pounds, 5’2″ tall with black hair.
Anyone with information about Reyes-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call 541-776-7206 and refer to case number 20-3070.