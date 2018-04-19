Tall ships drop anchor in Newport

NEWPORT, Ore. – For some Oregonians, it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity: get up-close and personal with a pair of tall ships, fully-rigged and ready to sail the open sea.
After an initial delay in arrival, Lady Washington and her companion vessel Hawaiian Chieftain have officially docked in Newport.
Lady Washington, a full-size replica of a historical ship, is has been featured in Hollywood movies including Pirates of the “Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” and “Star Trek: Generations.”
The visiting ships will provide the public with a rare opportunity to get hands-on with history. “You can look, but you can’t touch” doesn’t apply here, KGW reports.
To add to the excitement, the ships will go on several re-enactment excursions featuring real canons.
If you’d like to check out the tall ships, you’ll need to plan a trip to Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.
For more information, visit historicalseaport.org
The full schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, April 18: Lady Washington arrives
Thursday, April 19: Hawaiian Chieftain arrives. Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail on Lady Washington, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Friday, April 20: Evening Sail on Lady Washington, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Saturday, April 21: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79.
Sunday, April 22: Vessel Tours on Lady Washington, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Adventure Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $42-49. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79.
Monday, April 23: Lady Washington departs Newport, Hawaiian Chieftain closed.
Tuesday, April 24: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Wednesday, April 25: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged.
Thursday, April 26: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Friday, April 27: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Saturday, April 28: No Morning Vessel Tours. Yaquina Bay Past, Present, and Future Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $49-59. Adventure Sail, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., $42-49.
Sunday, April 29: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Adventure Sail, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., $42-49.
Monday, April 30: Closed.
Tuesday, May 1: Hawaiian Chieftain departs Newport
Thursday, July 12: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged.
Friday, July 13: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail on Hawaiian Chieftain, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Saturday, July 14: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-$49.
Sunday, July 15: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Adventure Sail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $42-49. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79.
Monday, July 16: Closed.
Tuesday, July 17: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-$49.
Wednesday, July 18: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Thursday, July 19: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Friday, July 20: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Saturday, July 21: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-$49.
Sunday, July 22: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79.
Monday, July 23: Closed.
Tuesday, July 24: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-$49.
Wednesday, July 25: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Thursday, July 26: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Friday, July 27: Vessel Tours, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-49.
Saturday, July 28: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79. Evening Sail, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., $42-$49.
Sunday, July 29: Vessel Tours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 donation encouraged. Battle Sail, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., $42-79.
Monday, July 30: Closed.
Tuesday, July 31: Boats depart to Blaine.