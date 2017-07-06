Tanker runs aground near mouth of Columbia River

Skamokawa, Wash. – A tanker carrying millions of gallons of industrial chemicals and oil ran aground off the in Washington State Thursday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the Argent Cosmos lost the use of a fuel pump and became stranded in the Columbia River near Skamokawa, Washington.
There have been no reports of river contamination, flooding aboard the vessel, or injuries due to the grounding.
According to the Coast Guard, the 557-foot Panamanian tanker is loaded with 1.63 million gallons of ethanol, 6.65 million gallons of mono-ethylene glycol, 458,074 gallons of high-sulfur oil and 99,064 gallons of low-sulfur oil.
Two tugs are at the scene and will attempt to move the tanker as high-tide moves into the area.
The Coast Guard will continue to monitor the incident.