Teen accused of firing rifle after argument with parents in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A teen reportedly fired a rifle after an argument with his parents in Winchester Bay.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of February 13, a 17-year-old boy got mad at his mother over his cell phone. He allegedly assaulted her before being stopped by his father.
After the assault, the teen picked up a semi-automatic rifle and fired it numerous times inside the home, deputies said. The shooting reportedly caused a significant amount of damage. Investigators said at one point, he pointed the gun at his father, but he didn’t fire a shot.
Deputies were dispatched to the home in the 73000 block of Highway 101 at 9:17 p.m. The teen was taken into custody by 9:56 p.m. He was lodged in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facility for unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, criminal mischief, two counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault.
Nobody was injured in the incident.