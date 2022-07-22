Teen drowns in Applegate Lake

APPLEGATE LAKE, Ore. – A teenager drowned in Applegate Lake this week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday night, several teenage males were jumping into Applegate Lake off the dam.

At about 8:30 p.m., a 16-year-old from Central Point jumped into the water and did not surface.

He was found dead the following morning. His identity was not made public as of Friday afternoon.

This drowning comes after a similar tragedy at Applegate Lake in 2016 that killed a 17-year-old Medford resident who jumped off the dam.

At the time, deputies reminded the public of how unforgiving our waterways can be, and how quickly a day of fun can turn tragic.