MEDFORD, Ore. – Police in Medford are trying to find a missing teen.

Investigators said 13-year-old Alezae Martinez was last seen Wednesday evening in the 2400 block of Biddle Road.

Martinez is 5’03” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing all black clothing when she disappeared.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Medford Police Department at 541-776-7206.