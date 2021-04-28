Teen reported missing in Siskiyou County

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.
Deputies said 14-year-old Cali Lenay McIntire was last seen on Sunday, April 25 in the community of Mount Shasta, California.
McIntire was reportedly wearing a black Green Day hoodie, black pants with blue flames and white threads, a choker and five necklaces. She’s described as 5’08” tall, 135 pounds with light brown and pink hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff’s office said they don’t know where McIntire could be traveling.
Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.