Temporary barriers removed from the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C (NBC) – People can once again walk up to the White House fence, which means one thing: it’s selfie time with all sorts of groups and families snapping smartphone shots right up against the north lawn fence this morning.
This is the first time in a long time that people have been able to get this close to the White House.
Just Monday morning, the Secret Service removed fencing and barricades which blocked access for more than a year.
They were erected as a security measure during the construction of a new, taller fence around the White House.