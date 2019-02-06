Texting suicide conviction upheld

BOSTON, Mass. (NBCNC) – The Massachusetts Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a young woman who encouraged her boyfriend’s suicide through text messages.
Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III in July 2014.
The high court said the evidence proved that “by her reckless conduct” Carter “caused the victim’s death by suicide.”
Through text messages, Carter encouraged Roy to get back in his truck filled with toxic gas.
She was sentenced in 2017 to 15 months in jail but has remained free while pursuing appeals.
Carter’s attorneys argued that she didn’t force Roy to take his own life.
Prosecutors said she could have stopped Roy but instead pushed him to go through with his plan.
The following is a statement from the law firm of Fick & Marx, which represented Carter:
We are disappointed in the court’s decision. We continue to believe that Michelle Carter did not cause Conrad Roy’s tragic death and is not criminally responsible for his suicide. Our opening brief explained our view of the case. We will evaluate all legal options including a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.