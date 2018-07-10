Thai cave rescue a success

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – What seemed impossible just over a week ago is now a reality. All 12 trapped Thai boys and their coach are now out of a flooded cave, alive and safe. Most of them are being treated in a hospital.
The last ambulance containing the final divers appears to have left the scene where the 12 boys were trapped and the Thai Navy seals confirmed that they were all out.
The commander of the operation said they were daring to believe this morning that they could do it. They were confident it would be successful, but it really was very fast indeed.
One boy came out of the cave in six hours. That was a lot faster, in fact, half the time that it took for the very first rescue. More divers became involved—more than a 100—with more ambulances, more air tanks.
On the final night as darkness fell, a lot of the support staff were leaving the cave, cheering because they couldn’t quite believe what had happened. It’s a rescue the world had been watching. It’s a rescue that is now over. Mission accomplished.