The Klamath County Fair is set to begin

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair kicks off Thursday, and it’s jam-packed with all the summer fun you could want.

Some big names in music will take the stage, including Rodney Atkins, Martina McBride, and Daughtry.

Concert tickets range from $19 to $35.

Meanwhile, the carnival, vendor booths, livestock, rotary auction, and even a demolition derby are sure to keep visitors busy.

“You know, a little something for everybody, you know. If you just wanna come in and enjoy some great fair food, we are going to have tons of it. If you wanna come and have a fantastic time at our carnival, world amusement puts on a fantastic show over there,” Director of the Klamath County Fairgrounds, Derrick Rowley said.

Rowley said that doesn’t even scratch the surface as to what they have planned this year.

The fair has made it a point to listen to community feedback, as they have expanded their food options and taken steps to hopefully cut down wait times.

Fair tickets start at just $3, and the event runs through Sunday.

You can visit klamathcountyfair.com for more information.