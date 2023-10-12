The Medford Elks Lodge will welcome new restaurant after closing in 2014

MEDFORD, Ore.– After sitting empty since 2014, a local restaurant is planning to move into the Medford Elks Lodge on Central Avenue.

The Elks Lodge was on the list of the state’s most endangered buildings back in 2018.

The Copper Plank has been on Highland Drive in South Medford since it opened its doors in 2018.

It hopes to move into the Elks Lodge and have its official opening early next year.

Owner Cory Maukonen said, “we’ve definitely outgrown our current space and need to expand.”

Cory Maukonen is excited to expand his business and re-open a building that has stood for over 100 years.

The Medford Elks Lodge is considered an endangered building by ‘Restore Oregon’, but Maukonen sees it as an opportunity to bring the pub culture to Downtown Medford.

“The location is fantastic,” Maukonen said, “we’re in a great part of Downtown Medford next to other strong restaurants and pubs and wine experiences.”

Maukonen and his wife Amy created a Kickstarter to help fund their move to the elks lodge.

They’re looking to raise $50,000 to help build a larger pizza kitchen, which will let them offer lunch.

“Those are pretty expensive endeavors and that’s where we’ve reached out to the community,” Maukonen said, “we’ve got just over 30 days left and we’re about 25% funded so it’s off to a great start but we would love more help.”

Maukonen said they want to continue to focus on regionally and locally sourced craft beer and food.

The Copper Plank still plans to offer the same events they were hosting before, like darts tournaments and timbers watch parties.

“The owners of the building have been great to work with,” Maukonen said, “they’ve been working on this project for a while and seeing something vibrant back in the building is really exciting and that’s what we would like to do.”

Maukonen said they are planning to open in January or February of 2024.

If you would like to donate to the Kickstarter, you can find a link here.

