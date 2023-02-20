Third Eye Blind coming to Seven Feathers

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Fans of the iconic 90s rock band Third Eye Blind will have a chance to see them live in Southern Oregon this spring.

On May 17, 2023, the band will bring their signature sound to Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville, making for a night of unforgettable music and entertainment.

Third Eye Blind has been a staple of the rock scene since their formation in 1993, with hits such as “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper,” and “How’s It Going to Be.” They’ve released several studio albums over the years and have sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Tickets for the Third Eye Blind concert go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22 at http://www.sevenfeathers.com.